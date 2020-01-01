 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
VVS Chem

by Eugenius

Eugenius Cannabis Flower VVS Chem

About this strain

VVS Chem

VVS Chem

Grown by Noble Farms, the old world meets the new in VVS Chem, a cross of Chemdog D x Chemdog 91 and Gelato. It produces a lightly pungent aroma backed by sweet, fruity, and gassy overtones. With additional citrus and piney flavors coming through on the exhale, this strain will drop you into a cerebral high that will transfer into a comforting state of euphoria.

About this brand

Eco-friendly cannabis production with a PASSION for unique cannabinoids and terpenes. Located in Oregon's lush Willamette Valley, Eugenius is a locally-owned and operated Tier II recreational indoor and outdoor grow. Our goal is to provide high-quality cannabis product benefiting from local spring water, slow-cure, and hand-trim. We are dedicated to sustainability, from organic cultivation methods like aquaponics (from trout) to solar-power and BIOS LED-lighting integrated facility design. By 2018 we will also be utilizing automated light-dep greenhouses with supplemental lighting for our vegetative growth. Improving the quality of life and health for people and animals since 1999.