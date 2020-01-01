 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Zkittles

by Eugenius

Eugenius Cannabis Flower Zkittles

About this product

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Eco-friendly cannabis production with a PASSION for unique cannabinoids and terpenes. Located in Oregon's lush Willamette Valley, Eugenius is a locally-owned and operated Tier II recreational indoor and outdoor grow. Our goal is to provide high-quality cannabis product benefiting from local spring water, slow-cure, and hand-trim. We are dedicated to sustainability, from organic cultivation methods like aquaponics (from trout) to solar-power and BIOS LED-lighting integrated facility design. By 2018 we will also be utilizing automated light-dep greenhouses with supplemental lighting for our vegetative growth. Improving the quality of life and health for people and animals since 1999.