Hybrid

Flavor Pack #9

by Eugreen Farms

Eugreen Farms Cannabis Flower Flavor Pack #9

Flavour Pack

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Flavour Pack is a cross between the notoriously tasty and powerful Hollywood Pure Kush (HPK) and Moonbow. The strain takes the hefty flavor from HPK and adds a delicious fruity lining thanks to Moonbow. Flavour Pack will make even experienced consumers do a double take, as this strain packs a high-THC percentage and an impressive terpene profile.

 

