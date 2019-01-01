 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cherry Pie

by Eureka Cultivation

Cherry Pie by Eureka Cultivation

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Eureka Cultivation is a large scale cannabis cultivator based in Monterey County, California. Known as the "Salad Bowl of America", Eureka is located in the historic greenhouse district of the fertile Salinas Valley, the area many experts consider the most ideal growing conditions in the U.S.