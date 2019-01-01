About this product
Cherry Pie by Eureka Cultivation
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
About this brand
Eureka Cultivation
Eureka Cultivation is a large scale cannabis cultivator based in Monterey County, California. Known as the "Salad Bowl of America", Eureka is located in the historic greenhouse district of the fertile Salinas Valley, the area many experts consider the most ideal growing conditions in the U.S.