 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Headband

Headband

by Eureka Cultivation

Write a review
Eureka Cultivation Cannabis Flower Headband

About this product

Headband by Eureka Cultivation

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Eureka Cultivation Logo
Eureka Cultivation is a large scale cannabis cultivator based in Monterey County, California. Known as the "Salad Bowl of America", Eureka is located in the historic greenhouse district of the fertile Salinas Valley, the area many experts consider the most ideal growing conditions in the U.S.