vincentjr98 on June 21st, 2019

Straight from the sunny sands of California, Sour Diesel is a potent sativa mistress ready to blow your mind sky high. With a flowering time of 10 weeks, this mix of Diesel x Northern Lights is an absolute legend. In terms of yields, you can expect anywhere between 450-600 g/m² depending on you growing expertise. Sour Diesel is one of the most famous top shelf strains around. It is a genetic powerhouse that boasts two very famous and thorough bred parents, and all of the desirable traits you would expect to go with such a reputation. As the name suggests, sour diesel produces a pungent diesel taste and aroma, with noticeable skunky undertones. The high itself is predominantly cerebral, blasting your mind into the stratosphere – allowing you to survey all, and gain a better understanding of thoughts and ideas as they rapidly seek you out. This makes Sour Diesel great for those seeking inspiration, motivation, or a sense of being more alert. Sour Diesel is held in pretty high regard by the medical cannabis side of the community, as its unbridled power is said to be very effective at relieving stress, chronic pain, anxiety, tension and migraines. In the grow room, Sour Diesel reaches heights of 1-1.3, and can has a flowering time of roughly 10 weeks – making it a speedy grower when you consider it is a sativa strain of cannabis seeds! In terms of yields, you can expect anywhere between 450-600 g/m² depending on you growing expertise. This brings us nicely to the point that Sour Diesel is a very forgiving mistress, being able to handle nutrient problems and pests remarkably well.