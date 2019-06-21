 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel

by Eureka Cultivation

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Eureka Cultivation Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel

About this product

Sour Diesel by Eureka Cultivation

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

vincentjr98

Straight from the sunny sands of California, Sour Diesel is a potent sativa mistress ready to blow your mind sky high. With a flowering time of 10 weeks, this mix of Diesel x Northern Lights is an absolute legend. In terms of yields, you can expect anywhere between 450-600 g/m² depending on you growing expertise.topgradedcannabis.com Sour Diesel is one of the most famous top shelf strains around. It is a genetic powerhouse that boasts two very famous and thorough bred parents, and all of the desirable traits you would expect to go with such a reputation. As the name suggests, sour diesel produces a pungent diesel taste and aroma, with noticeable skunky undertones. The high itself is predominantly cerebral, blasting your mind into the stratosphere – allowing you to survey all, and gain a better understanding of thoughts and ideas as they rapidly seek you out. This makes Sour Diesel great for those seeking inspiration, motivation, or a sense of being more alert. Sour Diesel is held in pretty high regard by the medical cannabis side of the community, as its unbridled power is said to be very effective at relieving stress, chronic pain, anxiety, tension and migraines. In the grow room, Sour Diesel reaches heights of 1-1.3, and can has a flowering time of roughly 10 weeks – making it a speedy grower when you consider it is a sativa strain of cannabis seeds! In terms of yields, you can expect anywhere between 450-600 g/m² depending on you growing expertise. This brings us nicely to the point that Sour Diesel is a very forgiving mistress, being able to handle nutrient problems and pests remarkably well.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Eureka Cultivation Logo
Eureka Cultivation is a large scale cannabis cultivator based in Monterey County, California. Known as the "Salad Bowl of America", Eureka is located in the historic greenhouse district of the fertile Salinas Valley, the area many experts consider the most ideal growing conditions in the U.S.