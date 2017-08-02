 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orginal Cartridge 1g

by Eureka Vapor

Orginal Cartridge 1g

About this product

The Eureka Amber cartridge is 100% natural and additive free, CO2 extracted cannabis oil. Refined over 4 times, Enjoy the purest cannabis oil, available in multiple Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

Netta_WorldPeace

The uplift of the stativa effects are insane. Never played ice hockey more intensified without having this little guy on the bench with me. Burn is clean and crisp, flavor is vibrant, what's more to ask ? Does the job when you need it !!

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!