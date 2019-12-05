 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  High Potency Cartridge 1000mg

High Potency Cartridge 1000mg

by Eureka Vapor

About this product

If you’re looking for the highest THC level and purest cannabis oil on the market, the Eureka Clear cartridge features 1000mg of just that. 100% natural and solvent-free, this Thin Film Molecularly Separated Multi Cannabinoid CO2 extracted oil is available in multiple Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

8 customer reviews

Selfmadeselfpayed

If you can manage not to somehow end up breaking not cause its cheap andvits fragile but you get such a clean happy high and it hits you like a haymaker in a tyson fight night night

SquintyTokes

Same issue as another reviewer. It was great until an inner component came out and the cartridge was worthless. Its decent for the price, but other companies with higher quality cartridges are out there. Great oil doesn't matter if the cartridge doesnt work.

bbravo1978

Cartridge was reasonably good. Until it broke.. bottom plug popped out No longer worked. I contacted customer service they Instagram. We went back and forth and they told me they'd replace the cartridge. Now it's almost 3 months later.... they have not replaced anything. They've lied to me repeatedly about sending something. Now they won't even respond. Hope you guys never need the customer service. It's down right useless. Thought you should know. No customer loyalty, no customer service.

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!