Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
If you’re looking for the highest THC level and purest cannabis oil on the market, the Eureka Clear cartridge features 1000mg of just that. 100% natural and solvent-free, this Thin Film Molecularly Separated Multi Cannabinoid CO2 extracted oil is available in multiple Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.
on December 5th, 2019
If you can manage not to somehow end up breaking not cause its cheap andvits fragile but you get such a clean happy high and it hits you like a haymaker in a tyson fight night night
on June 30th, 2019
Same issue as another reviewer. It was great until an inner component came out and the cartridge was worthless. Its decent for the price, but other companies with higher quality cartridges are out there. Great oil doesn't matter if the cartridge doesnt work.
on June 6th, 2019
Cartridge was reasonably good. Until it broke.. bottom plug popped out No longer worked. I contacted customer service they Instagram. We went back and forth and they told me they'd replace the cartridge. Now it's almost 3 months later.... they have not replaced anything. They've lied to me repeatedly about sending something. Now they won't even respond. Hope you guys never need the customer service. It's down right useless. Thought you should know. No customer loyalty, no customer service.
October 10, 2019
