  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. High Potency Glass Applicator 1g

High Potency Glass Applicator 1g

by Eureka Vapor

Eureka now offers 1g of the finest clear oil to refill your own tank or dab on your favorite rig. Featuring our finest Thin Film Molecularly Separated Multi Cannabinoid CO2 extract, this oil is available in multiple Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

TSEK91

Some of the best clear you can get in the industry!

calidiaz209

10/10 best dab ever made. I am always flying when I take a hit. buy it if you want to get medicated.

mtpackfan

10/10! Every single one of these strains is absolutely amazing. My favorite is ZkittleZ, but you really can't go wrong with any of their strains. I started smoking eureka about a year ago and it was the best decision I've ever made! Easily the best on the market today! Mtpackfan_12 from Colorado!

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!