Orginal Disposable 300mg

by Eureka Vapor

5.01
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Eureka Amber Disposable comes in 300mg's of your favorite Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid CO2 oil. This discreet vape is never cut with any chemical additives and is perfect for on the go enjoyment!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

SourTM

Thing thing rips! Huge cloud and awesome flavor for a disposable. Made it through all the oil too before the battery died which is rare.

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!