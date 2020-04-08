 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
High Potency Disposable 300mg

by Eureka Vapor

About this product

The Eureka Clear Disposable is 300 mg of the finest thin film molecularly separated multi-cannabinoid oil. Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains this small, discreet pen is perfect for anywhere you go!

bongdong

Very secrete and portable, excellent for getting medicated on the go. Has a great taste & very nice potency for a good price. This is my go to for traveling.

Netta_WorldPeace

Highly recommend this for your commute to work, school, anywhere on the go. It's slim, it fits in your pocket, and its overall extremely useful when you need a nice lift while on the go !

About this brand

Eureka Vapor Logo
Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!