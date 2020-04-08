SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The Eureka Clear Disposable is 300 mg of the finest thin film molecularly separated multi-cannabinoid oil. Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains this small, discreet pen is perfect for anywhere you go!
on April 8th, 2020
Salve...voglio acquistare questa vape pens
on August 17th, 2017
Very secrete and portable, excellent for getting medicated on the go. Has a great taste & very nice potency for a good price. This is my go to for traveling.
on August 2nd, 2017
Highly recommend this for your commute to work, school, anywhere on the go. It's slim, it fits in your pocket, and its overall extremely useful when you need a nice lift while on the go !
