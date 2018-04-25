Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
The Eureka Amber cartridge is 100% natural and additive free, CO2 extracted cannabis oil. Refined over 4 times for the smoothest vaping experience, this classic is available in multiple Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.
on April 25th, 2018
Got to try one of these as a sativa called "Tangie" and it was very smooth. Loved the flavor and the slow "creeper" headiness effect that Tangie is known for.
on July 27th, 2017
Made an account just to write a review. Their amber oil is tasty, potent, and super clean. Cartridges work well and the hits are always smooth. Love dabbing their distillate too!
