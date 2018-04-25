 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Amber Cartridge 500mg

by Eureka Vapor

About this product

The Eureka Amber cartridge is 100% natural and additive free, CO2 extracted cannabis oil. Refined over 4 times for the smoothest vaping experience, this classic is available in multiple Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

StratifyAnalyst

Got to try one of these as a sativa called "Tangie" and it was very smooth. Loved the flavor and the slow "creeper" headiness effect that Tangie is known for.

White_widower

Made an account just to write a review. Their amber oil is tasty, potent, and super clean. Cartridges work well and the hits are always smooth. Love dabbing their distillate too!

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!