Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
If you’re looking for the highest cannabinoid levels and purest cannabis oil on the market, the Eureka Clear cartridge features 500mg of just that. 100% natural and solvent-free, this thin film molecularly separated multi-cannabinoid CO2 extracted oil is available in multiple Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.
on January 8th, 2019
Very good
on May 14th, 2018
Hands down the best cartridges I've ever bought. I've vaped plenty of the Amber and Clear cartridges Eureka has to offer. Every cartridge has been exceptional when it came to the quality and taste of the product. Very flavorful and smooth on the throat and lungs. Each cartridge has been lab tested ensuring quality that packs a punch and is always getting the job done. Skywalker Clear cart and Og Kush Amber cart are some of my favorites to recommend. I appreciate the hard work of everyone at Eureka.
on April 25th, 2018
Enjoyed the Strawberry Banana hybrid (30% Sativa/70% Indica) a lot! Great flavor and super smooth, which I have come to expect from Eureka products.