 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. High Potency Cartridge 500mg

High Potency Cartridge 500mg

by Eureka Vapor

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Eureka Vapor Concentrates Cartridges High Potency Cartridge 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

If you’re looking for the highest cannabinoid levels and purest cannabis oil on the market, the Eureka Clear cartridge features 500mg of just that. 100% natural and solvent-free, this thin film molecularly separated multi-cannabinoid CO2 extracted oil is available in multiple Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

BlitzedJerry92

Hands down the best cartridges I've ever bought. I've vaped plenty of the Amber and Clear cartridges Eureka has to offer. Every cartridge has been exceptional when it came to the quality and taste of the product. Very flavorful and smooth on the throat and lungs. Each cartridge has been lab tested ensuring quality that packs a punch and is always getting the job done. Skywalker Clear cart and Og Kush Amber cart are some of my favorites to recommend. I appreciate the hard work of everyone at Eureka.

StratifyAnalyst

Enjoyed the Strawberry Banana hybrid (30% Sativa/70% Indica) a lot! Great flavor and super smooth, which I have come to expect from Eureka products.

About this brand

Eureka Vapor Logo
Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!