  Afghan Haze Cartridge 500mg

Afghan Haze Cartridge 500mg

by Eureka Vapor

Afghan Haze Cartridge 500mg

About this product

Afghan Haze Cartridge 500mg by Eureka Vapor

About this strain

Afghan Haze

Afghan Haze

Afghan Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines a resinous Afghani indica with a sweet-smelling Haze sativa. Created by former Sensi breeder Nevil Schoenmaker and Shantibaba of Mr. Nice Seeds, Afghan Haze balances energizing cerebral invigoration with soothing full-body effects. Its clear-headed relief allows patients to treat pain, depression, and appetite loss during the day, and heavier doses can help ease the mind and body into peaceful sleep. Afghan Haze may have an excruciatingly long indoor flowering time of 10 weeks, but the large harvests of potent, crystal-covered buds are worth waiting for.

 

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!