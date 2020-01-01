 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  AK-47 Distillate Disposable Cartridge 300mg
Hybrid

AK-47 Distillate Disposable Cartridge 300mg

by Eureka Vapor

AK-47 Distillate Disposable Cartridge 300mg

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!