  Blackberry Snow Cone Cartridge 1g

Blackberry Snow Cone Cartridge 1g

by Eureka Vapor

Blackberry Snow Cone Cartridge 1g by Eureka Vapor

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Snow Cone

Blackberry Snow Cone

Bred by Jack Davis, Blackberry Snow Cone is hybrid strain that will remind you of picking fresh blackberries on a warm summer evening. Created by crossing Tri-Cities Blackberry Kush with Snow Cone, this strain produces crystal coated colas with purple hues. The flavor is fruity and smooth with creamy undertones, while the high takes you into calm euphoria. Blackberry Snow Cone is perfect for any consumer who loves fruity strains that pack a punch.

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!