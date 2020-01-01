Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Jack Davis, Blackberry Snow Cone is hybrid strain that will remind you of picking fresh blackberries on a warm summer evening. Created by crossing Tri-Cities Blackberry Kush with Snow Cone, this strain produces crystal coated colas with purple hues. The flavor is fruity and smooth with creamy undertones, while the high takes you into calm euphoria. Blackberry Snow Cone is perfect for any consumer who loves fruity strains that pack a punch.