Cherry Lime Haze Infused Pre-Roll, 1g

by Eureka Vapor

The cherry lime haze is a relatively strong strain. This sativa dominant strain has an 80:20 sativa/indica ratio which makes it more of a morning strain (not strong enough to knock you out). Smokers just starting out should try to avoid this. The strength of this strain is comparable to Haze. It has a THC level around 16% and 0.5% CBD content. Medicinal uses of this strain include the treatment of glaucoma, migraines, nausea, depression, arthritis, multiple sclerosis and ADHD.

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!