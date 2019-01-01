Cherry Lime Haze Infused Pre-Roll, 1g
About this product
The cherry lime haze is a relatively strong strain. This sativa dominant strain has an 80:20 sativa/indica ratio which makes it more of a morning strain (not strong enough to knock you out). Smokers just starting out should try to avoid this. The strength of this strain is comparable to Haze. It has a THC level around 16% and 0.5% CBD content. Medicinal uses of this strain include the treatment of glaucoma, migraines, nausea, depression, arthritis, multiple sclerosis and ADHD.
