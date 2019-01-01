 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Do-si-dos Distillate Syringe 1g

by Eureka Vapor

About this product

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, GSC. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifyin

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!