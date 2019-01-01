 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Eureka Lemon G Distillate Syringe 1g

by Eureka Vapor

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent, well-focused and even, this sativa hybrid is a daughter of Original G13. As this is not a pure sativa, relaxing indica effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly sativa effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!