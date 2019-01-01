Lemon G Distallate Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent, well-focused and even, this sativa hybrid is a daughter of Original G13. As this is not a pure sativa, relaxing indica effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly sativa effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.
