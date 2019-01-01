Mimosa Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Eureka VaporWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. This strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Mimosa is a cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, and has been known to contain respectable percentages of the terpenes limonene and beta-caryophyllene. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.