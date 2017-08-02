 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pull battery

by Eureka Vapor

Taste the difference with Eureka Vapor’s 280 mAh battery. A sleek feel with a discreet look.

Netta_WorldPeace

Works amazing with 510 threading cartridges, doesn't burn the coils too hard or fast. Your cartridge will still pull smoothly and you still get that great lift Magnificent job guys!!!!!!!!

Eureka Vapor

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!