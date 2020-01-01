 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Diesel Syringe 1g
Sativa

Sour Diesel Syringe 1g

Eureka Vapor

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Eureka Vapor Logo
Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!