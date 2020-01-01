 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sour Grapes Syringe 1g

Sour Grapes Syringe 1g

by Eureka Vapor

About this strain

Sour Grape

Sour Grape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Get ready to pucker up, because this strain truly tastes like sour grapes. A pungent cross between Sour Diesel and Granddaddy Purple, Sour Grape has a very sour, fuel-like scent with fruity aftertones. Introspective and relaxing, this strain is great for winding down with a cup of tea or a low-key evening with friends. Sour Grape walks the fine line between energizing and calming, relaxing the muscles while avoiding strong sedative effects. This strain works well for consumers suffering from stress and muscle tension. It’s different from the craft strain “Sour Grapes,” so remember to ask your budtender which one they carry.

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!