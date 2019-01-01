Sour Tsunami Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Sour Tsunami CBD levels test as high as 10 or 11%, while THC is usually under 10%. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYCD.
