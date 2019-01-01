Strawberry Cough Cartridge 300mg
As the innovator of the CO2 extraction process, Eureka Vapor has been the gold standard in the cannabis concentrate industry since 2011. Our primary focus is providing purity to our consumers. Utilizing the supercritical CO2 diffusion process, we proudly maintain the highest THC levels in the market. When CO2 is pushed through the plant matter at such a high pressure it separates the matter precisely which allows us to isolate only the purest essence of their botanicals.
