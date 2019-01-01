 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Lemonade Distillate Cartridge 0.5mg

by Eureka Vapor

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

As the innovator of the CO2 extraction process, Eureka Vapor has been the gold standard in the cannabis concentrate industry since 2011. Our primary focus is providing purity to our consumers. Utilizing the supercritical CO2 diffusion process, we proudly maintain the highest THC levels in the market. When CO2 is pushed through the plant matter at such a high pressure it separates the matter precisely which allows us to isolate only the purest essence of their botanicals.

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!