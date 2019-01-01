 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sundae Driver Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Sundae Driver Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Eureka Vapor

Write a review
Eureka Vapor Cannabis Pre-rolls Sundae Driver Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver derives its name from its delicious terpene profile that gives it a sweet and smooth taste not unlike a fruity dessert with undertones of bitter chocolate. Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, both of which have their own sweet and fruity terpene profiles that made them popular in the cannabis market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Eureka Vapor Logo
Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!