Sundae Driver Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Eureka VaporWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver derives its name from its delicious terpene profile that gives it a sweet and smooth taste not unlike a fruity dessert with undertones of bitter chocolate. Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, both of which have their own sweet and fruity terpene profiles that made them popular in the cannabis market.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.