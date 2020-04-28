 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sundae Driver Syringe 1g

Sundae Driver Syringe 1g

Eureka Vapor

Eureka Vapor Concentrates Solvent Sundae Driver Syringe 1g

About this product

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!