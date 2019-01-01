 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Tropicana Cookies Distillate Cartridge 1g

Tropicana Cookies Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Eureka Vapor

Bred by Phat Panda out of Washington, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant hybrid with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be!