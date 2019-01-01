About this product
Cherry Pie by Evans Creek Farms
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Evans Creek Farms
Organic Cannabis Producer in the Shadow of Mt. Hood