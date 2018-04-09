LEQCANNASOINS on April 9th, 2018

I was given this OG-Gorilla strain by My Super Native friends who grew this and a few other strains that I will review as soon as I get to taste them. She is a hybrid strain a mix of Gorilla Glue #4 x OG Kush. I would rate this strain as one of the smoothest strain I have had in a very long while. Whether Vapourizing or burning a joint with a very relaxing and stimulating long lasting high. This has really surprized me the more often I use this strain. She is a fine pain reliever as well.