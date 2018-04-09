 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
OG-Gorilla

by Evans Creek Farms

OG-Gorilla by Evans Creek Farms

I was given this OG-Gorilla strain by My Super Native friends who grew this and a few other strains that I will review as soon as I get to taste them. She is a hybrid strain a mix of Gorilla Glue #4 x OG Kush. I would rate this strain as one of the smoothest strain I have had in a very long while. Whether Vapourizing or burning a joint with a very relaxing and stimulating long lasting high. This has really surprized me the more often I use this strain. She is a fine pain reliever as well.

Organic Cannabis Producer in the Shadow of Mt. Hood