About this product

Our smooth-tasting broad spectrum oil is derived from a plant profile that’s designed to ease inflammation and improve sleep. It’s formulated with MCT coconut oil for easy absorption and transportation throughout the body, and enhanced with organic ginger to provide extra anti-inflammatory relief. It comes in our lightest strength and is THC-free, perfect for those new to CBD. This oil includes CBD plus naturally occurring CBN for a restful sleep & CBC for effective inflammatory relief. Our oils are designed to easily integrate into your daily routine. Place drops under your tongue, add to your morning coffee or smoothie, rub directly onto your skin or combine with your favorite moisturizer.