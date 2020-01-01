 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Broad Spectrum 500mg CBD Oil

by Eve Farms

Our smooth-tasting broad spectrum oil is derived from a plant profile that’s designed to ease inflammation and improve sleep. It’s formulated with MCT coconut oil for easy absorption and transportation throughout the body, and enhanced with organic ginger to provide extra anti-inflammatory relief. It comes in our lightest strength and is THC-free, perfect for those new to CBD. This oil includes CBD plus naturally occurring CBN for a restful sleep & CBC for effective inflammatory relief. Our oils are designed to easily integrate into your daily routine. Place drops under your tongue, add to your morning coffee or smoothie, rub directly onto your skin or combine with your favorite moisturizer.

evefarms.com At Eve Farms, we're dedicated to discovering and delivering the future of natural health and well-being. Our products provide high-quality, pure and reliable hemp derived CBD for daily self-care, helping people manage stress, anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness. We offer a variety of CBD oils and CBD-rolls crafted with award-winning unique cultivars, delivered to your door.