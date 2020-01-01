 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil

Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil

by Eve Farms

Write a review
Eve Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil
Eve Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil
Eve Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil

$90.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This high potency oil can be safely used as a topical or dropped in doses under the tongue. It's designed to calm the mind, body and skin and soothe physical aches. Subtle-tasting with a earthy flavor, it’s formulated with all natural ingredients. No chemicals. No preservatives or fillers. No additives. Only the goodness of whole plant hemp for maximum impact and holistic effect within your endocannabinoid system and rapidly metabolizing MCT coconut oil. This oil includes CBD plus naturally occurring CBC for effective inflammatory relief. It is unflavored. Our oils are designed to easily integrate into your daily routine. Place drops under your tongue, add to your morning coffee or smoothie, rub directly onto your skin or combine with your favorite moisturizer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Eve Farms Logo
evefarms.com At Eve Farms, we're dedicated to discovering and delivering the future of natural health and well-being. Our products provide high-quality, pure and reliable hemp derived CBD for daily self-care, helping people manage stress, anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness. We offer a variety of CBD oils and CBD-rolls crafted with award-winning unique cultivars, delivered to your door.