Full Melt Dry Sift

by Everest

Everest Concentrates Solvent Full Melt Dry Sift

About this product

Dry sift is a concentrate made up of trichome glands characterized by its soft-sand texture and appearance. It is not considered an extract because the trichome glands that make up dry sift are mechanically removed from the plant material without the use of solvents. Strains offered frequently: Pineapple Express, Acapulco Gold, Lemon Meringue, GG, Honey Bananas, Jenny Kush

About this brand

Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients. #TakeYourPath