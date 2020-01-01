 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Batter - Honey Bananas

by Everest

Everest Concentrates Solvent Batter - Honey Bananas

About this product

Batter - Honey Bananas by Everest

About this strain

Honey Bananas

Honey Bananas
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

About this brand

Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients. #TakeYourPath