 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Grandpa Larry OG Terp Sugar - 1g

Grandpa Larry OG Terp Sugar - 1g

by Everest Concentrates

Write a review
Everest Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Grandpa Larry OG Terp Sugar - 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grandpa Larry OG Terp Sugar - 1g by Everest Concentrates

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grandpa Larry OG

Grandpa Larry OG

An instant classic from top tier genetics, Grandpa Larry OG is the next elite OG strain. Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG were crossed to create this indica that behaves more like a hybrid. With clear, creative thoughts paired with a subtle relaxing effect, this strain can relieve pain without locking you to the couch. Taking after Granddaddy Purple in growth, these dense dark green and purple buds are covered in trichomes and orange hairs.

About this brand

Everest Concentrates Logo
Everest offers ultimate quality and flavor with their groundbreaking method of flash-frozen fresh whole-plant extraction. Inspired by the shaman of Nepal who created the world's first live resin at the base of Everest Mountain, Everest recreates that level of purity with modern techniques. Their proprietary process yields a golden, glistening wax, high in terpenes and cannabinoids with flavor that is strikingly similar to the original plant. Available in concentrates and unique full-spectrum gummy candy.