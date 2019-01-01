About this product
Honey Bananas Rosin - 0.5g by Everest Concentrates
About this strain
Honey Bananas
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.
About this brand
Everest Concentrates
Everest offers ultimate quality and flavor with their groundbreaking method of flash-frozen fresh whole-plant extraction. Inspired by the shaman of Nepal who created the world's first live resin at the base of Everest Mountain, Everest recreates that level of purity with modern techniques. Their proprietary process yields a golden, glistening wax, high in terpenes and cannabinoids with flavor that is strikingly similar to the original plant. Available in concentrates and unique full-spectrum gummy candy.