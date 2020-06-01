Everest offers ultimate quality and flavor with their groundbreaking method of flash-frozen fresh whole-plant extraction. Inspired by the shaman of Nepal who created the world's first live resin at the base of Everest Mountain, Everest recreates that level of purity with modern techniques. Their proprietary process yields a golden, glistening wax, high in terpenes and cannabinoids with flavor that is strikingly similar to the original plant. Available in concentrates and unique full-spectrum gummy candy.