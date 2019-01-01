 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Ken's Kush Terp Sauce - 1g

Ken's Kush Terp Sauce - 1g

by Everest Concentrates

Write a review
Everest Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Ken's Kush Terp Sauce - 1g

About this product

Ken's Kush Terp Sauce - 1g by Everest Concentrates

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ken's Kush

Ken's Kush

Ken’s Kush is a potent hybrid cannabis strain bred by Ken Estes that crosses his famous Granddaddy Purple with the equally esteemed OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Together these parents pass on a flavor profile of sweet berries, sour skunk, and grassy earth. Dreamy relaxation pours over the mind and body, helping you feel serene without the sedation typically associated with heavy indica varieties.

About this brand

Everest Concentrates Logo
Everest offers ultimate quality and flavor with their groundbreaking method of flash-frozen fresh whole-plant extraction. Inspired by the shaman of Nepal who created the world's first live resin at the base of Everest Mountain, Everest recreates that level of purity with modern techniques. Their proprietary process yields a golden, glistening wax, high in terpenes and cannabinoids with flavor that is strikingly similar to the original plant. Available in concentrates and unique full-spectrum gummy candy.