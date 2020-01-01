 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Lemon Meringue Terp Sauce 1g

Lemon Meringue Terp Sauce 1g

by Everest Concentrates

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Caryophyllene
  Humulene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

Everest Concentrates

Everest offers ultimate quality and flavor with their groundbreaking method of flash-frozen fresh whole-plant extraction. Inspired by the shaman of Nepal who created the world's first live resin at the base of Everest Mountain, Everest recreates that level of purity with modern techniques. Their proprietary process yields a golden, glistening wax, high in terpenes and cannabinoids with flavor that is strikingly similar to the original plant. Available in concentrates and unique full-spectrum gummy candy.