 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sweet Bear Gummies, Indica 320mg THC

Sweet Bear Gummies, Indica 320mg THC

by Everest Concentrates

Write a review
Everest Concentrates Edibles Candy Sweet Bear Gummies, Indica 320mg THC

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Live Resin is made in the spirit of the Napalese Shaman from fresh plants and never using any harmful fillers or solvent. The resulting high level of terpenes and cannabinoids are called the "entourage effect" and makes Everest the highest you can get!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everest Concentrates Logo
Everest offers ultimate quality and flavor with their groundbreaking method of flash-frozen fresh whole-plant extraction. Inspired by the shaman of Nepal who created the world's first live resin at the base of Everest Mountain, Everest recreates that level of purity with modern techniques. Their proprietary process yields a golden, glistening wax, high in terpenes and cannabinoids with flavor that is strikingly similar to the original plant. Available in concentrates and unique full-spectrum gummy candy.