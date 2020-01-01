The cannabis experts behind Evergreen Extracts' 3-time Dope Cup winning clear dabbing oil have been perfecting their craft for more than 5 years. After helping to pioneer the Washington State medical marijuana market, our team took our technical know-how to the Washington State recreational cannabis market in 2016. Today we serve more than 100 retail stores and help meet the processing needs for dozens of producers and processors. Evergreen Extracts operates under the DB3 umbrella of cannabis brands. We are are passionate about what we do - making the best clear distillate and Rick Simpson Oil in the state.