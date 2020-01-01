 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. GMO Cookies Rosin 1g

GMO Cookies Rosin 1g

by Evergreen Extracts

Write a review
Evergreen Extracts Concentrates Solventless GMO Cookies Rosin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

About this brand

Evergreen Extracts Logo
The cannabis experts behind Evergreen Extracts' 3-time Dope Cup winning clear dabbing oil have been perfecting their craft for more than 5 years. After helping to pioneer the Washington State medical marijuana market, our team took our technical know-how to the Washington State recreational cannabis market in 2016. Today we serve more than 100 retail stores and help meet the processing needs for dozens of producers and processors. Evergreen Extracts operates under the DB3 umbrella of cannabis brands. We are are passionate about what we do - making the best clear distillate and Rick Simpson Oil in the state.