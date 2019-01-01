 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Light Widow

La Light Widow est une version de la légendaire variété de cannabis White Widow, à l'arôme intense et complexe à la saveur aigre douce et épicée. Light Widow is a version of legendary variety of cannabis White Widow, in the intense and complex aroma in the soft and spicy sour flavor.

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

Evergreen est une marque française créée le 9 Juin 2018 par une équipe passionnée, ses produits sont disponibles à L'épicerie du Loft, la première maison du CBD au centre-ville de Metz, en France. Grâce à La Cuisine du Loft, Evergreen propose également des produits de bien-être lié au CBD comme des fleurs, des huiles, du thé mais aussi des pâtisseries et bien plus encore... Evergreen is a French mark created on June 9th, 2018 by a passionate team, her products are available at "L'épicerie du Loft", the first house of the CBD in the city center of Metz, in France. Thanks to "La cuisine du Loft", Evergreen also proposes products of well-being bound to the CBD as the flowers, the oil, the tea but also the cake and more still ...