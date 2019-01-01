 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Magic Cookie

Magic Cookie

by Evergreen France

Les Cookies sont faits maison, avec différents ingrédients (Noix de pécan, Cranberry, Chocolat blanc etc.) qui varient en fonction des envies et disponibilités. Ils sont faits à partir de beurre concentré en CBD, lui aussi, fait maison par La Cuisine du Loft. Cookies are home-made, with various ingredients (Pecan nut, Cranberry, white Chocolate etc.) which vary according to the desires and the availability. They are made from butter concentrated in CBD, him too, home-made by "La Cuisine du Loft".

Evergreen est une marque française créée le 9 Juin 2018 par une équipe passionnée, ses produits sont disponibles à L'épicerie du Loft, la première maison du CBD au centre-ville de Metz, en France. Grâce à La Cuisine du Loft, Evergreen propose également des produits de bien-être lié au CBD comme des fleurs, des huiles, du thé mais aussi des pâtisseries et bien plus encore... Evergreen is a French mark created on June 9th, 2018 by a passionate team, her products are available at "L'épicerie du Loft", the first house of the CBD in the city center of Metz, in France. Thanks to "La cuisine du Loft", Evergreen also proposes products of well-being bound to the CBD as the flowers, the oil, the tea but also the cake and more still ...