 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. 1:1 CBD Stony Mountain Root Beer 200mg

1:1 CBD Stony Mountain Root Beer 200mg

by Evergreen Herbal

Write a review
Evergreen Herbal Edibles Beverages 1:1 CBD Stony Mountain Root Beer 200mg

About this product

Our version of classic root beer soda with a twist! Created to be enjoyed on top of a stony mountain. Made with clear distillate, pure cane sugar and lots of love. - Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Quillaja Saponaria, Cannabis Distillate, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative). - Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 100, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 24g (8% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 24 (44% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 13mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal Logo
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.