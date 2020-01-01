Mango Ginger Chew 25mg
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our cannabis-infused hard candies treat you to a long-lasting, slow release that’s sure to bring out your playful side. Simple, sweet, and fun for one or shared among friends, the allure of our confections will have you coming back for more. Why resist? - Ingredients: Granulated Sugar Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Cannabis Oil, Artificial Color (Water, Propylene Glycol, FD&C Red 40, FD&C Blue 1), Artificial Flavor (Artificial Flavors, Ethyl Alcohol, Tracetin). - Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Candy (5g): Calories 27, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 3.8mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 7.5g (3% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 7.5g, Protein 0g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0g DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV).
