  Home
  Shop
  Edibles
  Candy
  5. 20:1 Sinners & Saints Gummies - Sour Watermelon 210mg 10pk

20:1 Sinners & Saints Gummies - Sour Watermelon 210mg 10pk

by Evergreen Herbal

Evergreen Herbal Edibles Candy 20:1 Sinners & Saints Gummies - Sour Watermelon 210mg 10pk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

You asked, and we listened… some of your favorite hard candy flavors (and some brand new flavors) are now available in a gummy! Introducing our handcrafted Sinners & Saints Gummy Collection featuring NINE unique flavors and THREE potencies. Made with gelatin for that traditional gummy texture and dosed to perfection with top quality distillate, you’ll be coming back for more! Potency: 20mg CBD + 1mg THC per gummy, 200mg CBD + 10mg THC per pack Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Propylene Glycol, Artificial Flavors, Glycerin, Ethyl Alcohol, Red #3, Red #40), Artificial Color (Blue #1), and Malic Acid. Nutritional Info: Serving Size 1 Gummy (6g), Calories: 20, Fat Cal. 0. Total Fat 0g, (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 6g (2% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 6g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars, 7% DV), Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV). Processed in a facility that processes nuts, soy and dairy.

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.