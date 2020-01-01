Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast Milk Chocolate Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Now offered in 1:1 THC:CBD for a balanced effect. Smooth, creamy, classic milk chocolate. Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, , pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, mik powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), toffee (sugar, palm oil, dairy butter, [milk], almonds, artificial flavor, soy lecithin), and Cannabis Oil 100mg THC + 100mg CBD (10mg THC + 10mg CBD per serving) Proprietary Recipe made with Guittard Chocolate Non-GMO Verified
