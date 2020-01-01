 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blaze Sodas Doctor Roberts Wild Cherry 100mg

by Evergreen Herbal

Evergreen Herbal Edibles Beverages Blaze Sodas Doctor Roberts Wild Cherry 100mg

About this product

In a song named after an actual New York doctor, John Lennon paid tribute to Charles Roberts, whose unorthodox prescriptions had made him a favorite among Andy Warhol’s entourage and indeed of The Beatles themselves. Make your appointment now with our Doctor Robert’s Wild Cherry Soda. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Caramel Color, Phosphoric Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Quillaja Saponaria, Cannabis Distillate, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Red #40, Blue #1. Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 80, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 20g (14% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 20 (40% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 13mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.